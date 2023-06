Awami League’s (AL) press conference on the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 will be held tomorrow.

General Secretary of the party and the minister of road transport and bridges Obaidul Quader is scheduled to address the press conference on the proposed budget at the central office of the Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue at 11 am, said a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.