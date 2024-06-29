Rain likely across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted light to moderate and moderately heavy to heavy rainfall or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind at all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” said the weather bulletin issued this morning.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over the North Bay, it added.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

However, as an extended outlook for the next 72 hours, the bulletin predicted that the rainfall activity may increase.

Country’s maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 36.5 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga. While, today’s minimum temperature 24.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bandarban.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours commencing 6 am today was recorded 75 mm in Panchagarh.

The sun sets at 6:50 pm today and rises at 5:14 am tomorrow in the capital.