বাংলা
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Reformist, ultraconservative lead Iran presidential vote
National

Reformist, ultraconservative lead Iran presidential vote

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 4 views 1 minutes read

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and ultraconservative Saeed Jalili are leading in Iran’s presidential election, according to early results on Saturday from the Interior Ministry.

According to the latest count, Pezeshkian has won more than 8,300,000 votes and Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator, has above 7,100,000

Should the current trend continue, both candidates would head into a runoff set for July 5. The second round is required if no candidate wins 50 percent of the vote, plus one.

The Interior Ministry reported that more than 19,000,000 ballots had been counted so far.

Coming third in the early results is the conservative speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, with 2,600,000 votes.

The fourth of the candidates, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a conservative cleric, had 158,314 votes.

Around 61 million Iranians were eligible to cast ballots in the election necessitated by the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.

The ballot comes against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war, a dispute with the West over Iran’s nuclear programme, and domestic discontent over the state of Iran’s sanctions-hit economy.

The four candidates were approved to run by the Guardian Council, which vets all contenders. Ahead of the last election, which brought Raisi to power in 2021, the Council disqualified many reformists and moderates.

You may also like

JS passes Taka 7,97,000cr budget for FY25

Rain likely across the country

Rain likely across country

Govt to accept most beneficial Teesta proposal for people: PM

PM invites Yunus to a debate with her

PM seeks Sweden’s support for smooth LDC graduation

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Rain likely across country
At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests: HRW
Forceful Trump, halting Biden clash in fiery presidential debate
Unbeaten India and South Africa ready to end glory waits in T20 World Cup final

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More