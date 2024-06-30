Rain likely across the country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted light to moderate and moderately heavy to heavy rainfall or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind at all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” said the weather bulletin issued this morning.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over the North Bay, it added.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

However, as an extended outlook for the next 72 hours, the bulletin predicted that the rainfall activity may continue.

Country’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi. While, today’s minimum temperature 23.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bandarban.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours commencing 6 am today was recorded 182 mm in Panchagarh.

The sun sets at 6:50 pm today and rises at 5:15 am tomorrow in the capital.