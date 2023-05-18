বাংলা
Friday, 19 May, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home National The EC does not get the power to cancel the entire vote after publication of the gazette
National

The EC does not get the power to cancel the entire vote after publication of the gazette

by Ashraful
written by Ashraful 0 comment

The Cabinet did not approve the amendment proposed by the Election Commission regarding the power to cancel the entire election after publication of the gazette in the Representation of the People Amendment Act in case of irregularities in the election. A cabinet meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s office on Thursday at 11 am. It was presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After the meeting in the afternoon, the Secretary of the Council of Ministers, Mahbub Hossain gave a briefing at the secretariat. There, he said, the Cabinet has given final approval to the draft of the ‘Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2023’, with the provision that the Election Commission can cancel the results of only those centers where there is an irregularity.

The Election Commission (EC) wants the power to cancel the election if necessary even after the announcement of the election results (Gazette). For this, the EC proposed to amend the Representation of the People Order (RPO) relating to national elections

You may also like

From 31 May Metro rail run from 8am to 8pm

President returns to capital from hometown Pabna

PM expresses satisfaction over community clinic’s global recognition

Dipu Moni for joint efforts to implement blended education

Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming means restoration of democracy: Hasan

Envoys can call security personnel if needed: Kamal

Our Mission

Want to give a nice, fresh and fair media for the people of Bangladesh where will be no Sign of “black media”. 

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Thai opposition leader confident of forming govt
Man City thrash Real Madrid 4-0 to reach Champions League final
From 31 May Metro rail run from 8am to 8pm
Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal despite fierce fighting

@2011 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPEROROSFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email