Friday, 19 May, 2023
Wild elephants on the border, BGB-BSF held flag meetings at 26 places
World News

Wild elephants on the border, BGB-BSF held flag meetings at 26 places

by newsdesk
A flag meeting was held between BGB and BSF to protect lives and property from wild elephant attacks on the border.

On Thursday (May 18, 2023), BGB organized a flag meeting at a total of 26 locations in 3 battalion areas (Mymensingh, Sherpur, Jamalpur and Netrakona) of Border Guard Bangladesh’s Mymensingh sector. They also organized an awareness meeting with the public of the concerned area on Wednesday.

According to BGB sources, the meeting discussed the increase in the nuisance of wild elephants from India, the killing and injuries of some Bangladeshi citizens in the attack of wild elephants, the destruction of ripe rice by elephants, the destruction of trees and houses by entering. Later BSF Company/Camp Commanders assured to take appropriate action in this regard. Also, both sides discussed about providing overall cooperation to resolve other issues related to the border.

