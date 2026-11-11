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US Treasury Secretary Moves to Military Base Fearing Threats from Iran

by newsdesk
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved from his home to a US military base for security reasons, following death threats received from Iran.

This information was reported on Wednesday (November 11) by the New York Times, citing several sources familiar with the matter.

The report states that the exact severity of the threats against Bessent is not yet clear. However, Iran has increased its attempts to target US officials. It is due to this apprehension that he decided to leave his home for security.

A memorandum from a senior intelligence official in the Trump administration, obtained by Reuters late last month, also warned about this. The memo stated that Tehran’s plots for deadly attacks targeting American citizens have reached an advanced stage.

However, US officials believe that Iran’s capability to launch major attacks on US soil or in other locations abroad is limited. Tehran has previously denied allegations of involvement in plots to attack the United States or assassinate its officials.

When contacted for comment, the US Treasury Department did not immediately respond.

Scott Bessent has been playing a crucial role in Washington’s efforts to impose economic pressure on Tehran amidst the US-Israel and Iran conflict, which began on February 28.

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