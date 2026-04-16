15 Individuals and 5 Institutions Honored with Independence Award

Fifteen distinguished individuals and five institutions have been awarded the ‘Independence Award-2026’ in recognition of their glorious and outstanding contributions at the national level. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman handed over the honors to them.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Thursday (April 16) at around 4:30 PM. The award distribution ceremony began earlier, at around 4:00 PM. Members of the cabinet, high-ranking military and civil officials, and invited guests from various fields attended the event.

This year, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was posthumously honored with the Independence Award for her overall contributions to independence, democracy, women’s education, and nation-building. Her granddaughter and the Prime Minister’s daughter, Zaima Rahman, accepted the award on her behalf.

Among others nominated for the Independence Award are— Major Mohammad Abdul Jalil (posthumous) for the Liberation War, Professor Zahurul Karim for Science and Technology, Ashraf Siddiqui (posthumous) for Literature, Hanif Sanket for Culture, Bashir Ahmed (posthumous) for Music, Zobera Rahman Linu for Sports, Zafrullah Chowdhury (posthumous) for Social Service, Md. Saidul Haque, Maherin Chowdhury (posthumous), a teacher at Milestone School and College, Kazi Fazlur Rahman (posthumous) for Public Administration, Mohammad Abdul Baqi, Professor M. A. Rahim, and Professor Dr. Sukomal Barua for Research and Training, and Mukit Majumder Babu for Environment Conservation.

Additionally, five institutions were also honored with the Independence Award. These institutions are— Faujdarhat Cadet College (Liberation War), Dhaka Medical College Hospital (Medical Science), Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) (Rural Development), SOS Children’s Villages International in Bangladesh (Social Service), and Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister remembered the distinguished individuals who contributed to the nation’s development and progress and expressed hope that their contributions would inspire the new generation.