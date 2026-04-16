Prime Minister Confers Independence Awards

The ‘Independence Award-2026’ has been conferred in recognition of glorious and meritorious contributions at the national level. Prime Minister Tareque Rahman presented the honour to 15 distinguished individuals and five institutions of the country.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran at 4 PM on Thursday (April 16) at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

Among this year’s recipients are 15 distinguished individuals, including former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Others include—Major Mohammad Abdul Jalil (posthumous) for Liberation War; Professor Zahurul Karim (former Secretary and Director General of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute) for Science and Technology; Ashraf Siddiqui (posthumous) for Literature; Hanif Sanket, presenter of ‘Ittadi’ program, for Culture; Bashir Ahmed (posthumous) for Music; table tennis legend Zobera Rahman (Linu) for Sports; Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury (posthumous) and Md. Saidul Haque for Social Service.

Additionally, awards were given to teacher Maherin Chowdhury (posthumous), who died in a fighter jet accident at Milestone School and College in the capital; Kazi Fazlur Rahman (posthumous) for Public Administration; Mohammad Abdul Baqi, Professor M. A. Rahim, and Professor Dr. Sukomal Barua for Research and Training; and Abdul Mukit Majumder (Mukit Majumder Babu), Chairman of Prokrito O Jibon Foundation and Director of Channel i, for Environment Conservation.

Furthermore, the five nominated institutions are Faujdarhat Cadet College for Liberation War, Dhaka Medical College Hospital for Medical Science, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) for Rural Development, SOS Children’s Villages International in Bangladesh for Social Service, and Gono Shasthaya Kendra.

The Independence Award is the highest national and state award of the country. It is presented in recognition of contributions in various fields, including independence and the Liberation War.

The government has been conferring this award annually since 1977, on the eve of Independence Day. The Independence Award consists of a five lakh Taka cash prize, an 18-carat 50-gram gold medal, a replica of the medal, and an honorary certificate for the recipient.