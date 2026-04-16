9 Dead as Student Opens Fire at School in Turkey with Father’s Weapons

A horrific school shooting has occurred at a secondary school in southern Turkey, leaving at least nine people dead, including teachers and students.

The brutal attack took place on Wednesday (April 15) at Ayşe Çalık Secondary School in the Kahramanmaraş area. British media outlet BBC reported that the country’s Interior Minister, Mustafa Çiftçi, confirmed this information.

The Interior Minister stated that among the deceased are eight students and one teacher. Additionally, 13 people were injured in the attack, six of whom are in critical condition.

According to information provided by Turkish officials, the 14-year-old suspected assailant also died after the attack. It is believed that the attacker was a student at the same school. He entered the school with a total of five firearms, including two pistols, and seven magazines, firing indiscriminately in two separate classrooms.

Local Governor Mükerrem Ünlüer reported that the weapons used in the attack belonged to the student’s father, a former police officer. Local media reports indicate that law enforcement has already detained the attacker’s father for questioning.

Earlier, on Tuesday, 16 people were injured when a former student opened fire at another high school in southern Turkey. The attacker in that incident subsequently committed suicide.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed deep sorrow and concern following the bloody school attack. In a post on social media platform X, he stated, “This attack on our children, our families, and our teachers is extremely painful. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Source: BBC