Fifth Primary Education Development Program to Start July 1: Prime Minister

The five-year ‘Fifth Primary Education Development Program’ is set to begin from July 1. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman announced that there are plans to provide English language training to the remaining teachers through this program.

After a four-day adjournment, the 14th day’s proceedings of the first session of the Thirteenth Parliament commenced on Wednesday (April 15) at 11 AM. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman made this statement during the question-and-answer session today.

Humam Quader Chowdhury, Member of Parliament for Chittagong-7, inquired whether arrangements would be made to provide English language training to all primary school teachers in the country. If so, when would it be done?

In response, the Prime Minister stated that the current government’s manifesto emphasizes bringing all primary school teachers under special training programs to enhance their teaching quality and skills. Currently, the total number of teachers in primary schools is 376,489, and among them, 130,000 teachers have already received English language training under the ongoing ‘Fourth Primary Education Development Program’.

Tarique Rahman further stated that the five-year ‘Fifth Primary Education Development Program’ is scheduled to commence from July 1. Through this program, there are plans to provide English language training to the remaining teachers.

Md. Nurul Islam, Member of Parliament for Barguna-2, inquired whether the government would form a separate ‘Ministry of Coastal Affairs’ to ensure the economic emancipation and sustainable development of the large population in the southern coastal areas of the country, considering their geographical importance, risks of climate change, tidal surges, cyclones, and natural disasters.

In response, Tarique Rahman stated that the development of the blue economy through the scientific and sustainable utilization of the country’s immensely potential marine resources and the establishment of a National Blue Economy Authority are part of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s election manifesto. Furthermore, in 2005, the then BNP government formulated the ‘Coastal Zone Policy 2005,’ which was a significant milestone in the development and protection of coastal areas. The current government has already taken steps to consider Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP) activities and the potential benefits the country could achieve from them. The establishment of an institutional framework, if necessary, in the 2026-27 fiscal year to ensure integrated balance among marine resources, fisheries, tourism, and environmental conservation, and to guarantee the sustainable and long-term development of the blue economy, is under active consideration.