Gold Prices Rise Again in Bangladesh’s Domestic Market

The rise in global gold prices has impacted the domestic market. The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) has increased the price by BDT 2,216 per bhori. Consequently, the price of one bhori of 22-carat gold has been set at BDT 250,193.

In a notification issued on Wednesday morning (April 15), BAJUS announced that the new prices would be effective from 10 AM today. Previously, gold prices were last adjusted last Thursday.

BAJUS stated that the price of acidic gold (pure gold) has increased in the local market. Therefore, considering the overall situation, new gold prices have been determined. With this adjustment, gold prices have been revised 55 times in the domestic market so far this year.

According to the new prices, one bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold will cost BDT 250,193 in the domestic market. Additionally, one bhori of 21-carat gold will be BDT 238,820, 18-carat gold BDT 204,703, and traditional method gold BDT 166,737.

BAJUS last adjusted gold prices in the domestic market on the morning of April 9. At that time, the association had reduced the price of one bhori of 22-carat gold by BDT 4,432, setting it at BDT 247,977.