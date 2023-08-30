বাংলা
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Bangladesh, Timore Leste to strengthen cooperation on climate, food security
National

Bangladesh, Timore Leste to strengthen cooperation on climate, food security

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 1 views 2 minutes read

Bangladesh and Timore Leste are agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the issues of mutual concerns like climate change and food security and explore potentials of bilateral trade.

The consensus came while Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen held a bilateral meeting with his Timor Leste counterpart Dr Agio Pereira at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Dili on Monday, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

Dr Momen paid an official visit to Timore Leste from August 28 to 29 as it was the first ever visit to the Far Eastern country by any Bangladesh foreign minister.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh foreign minister congratulated Timor Leste on its inclusion as ASEAN new member which would be effective from January 2025 and sought support in securing Bangladesh’s position within the ASEAN as sectoral dialogue partner.

He highlighted that Bangladesh, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has seen phenomenal progress in the areas of poverty reduction, health, education, women empowerment, digitalization, food and energy security having a cumulative impact on the overall economic growth.

He also added that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has uplifted the vulnerable sections through her innovative initiatives like the ‘Community Clinic’ and ‘Home for the Homeless’.

Pereira, who is now the acting foreign minister, thanked his Bangladeshi counterpart for making his maiden visit to Timor Leste and appreciated the leadership and the economic successes of Bangladesh.

He expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for the contribution to Timor Leste during the stabilization period through Bangladeshi peacekeepers who were deployed there under the UN Peacekeeping Mission.

Two ministers also underlined the necessity of holding regular Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) to discuss and explore avenues like setting up garments factory in Timore Leste, contract farming, training of diplomats and other areas of mutual collaboration.

Pereira hosted a reception in honour of Bangladesh foreign minister in attendance of cabinet ministers, lawmakers and members of the diplomatic community.

You may also like

Brahmaputra water overflows in Gaibandha, flooding river basin areas

Bangladesh didn’t try to become BRICS member right now: PM

President seeks Italian investment in Bangladesh’s EPZ, hi-tech park

Bangladesh to consider Maersk’s proposal on new container terminal at Chattogram: PM

Chief Justice pays courtesy call on President

No movement gets a success without public involvement: Quader

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

President seeks Italian investment in Bangladesh’s EPZ, hi-tech park
Battle for Asian supremacy starts tomorrow
Bangladesh to consider Maersk’s proposal on new container terminal at Chattogram: PM
Chief Justice pays courtesy call on President

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More