Bangladesh, Timore Leste to strengthen cooperation on climate, food security

Bangladesh and Timore Leste are agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the issues of mutual concerns like climate change and food security and explore potentials of bilateral trade.

The consensus came while Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen held a bilateral meeting with his Timor Leste counterpart Dr Agio Pereira at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Dili on Monday, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

Dr Momen paid an official visit to Timore Leste from August 28 to 29 as it was the first ever visit to the Far Eastern country by any Bangladesh foreign minister.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh foreign minister congratulated Timor Leste on its inclusion as ASEAN new member which would be effective from January 2025 and sought support in securing Bangladesh’s position within the ASEAN as sectoral dialogue partner.

He highlighted that Bangladesh, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has seen phenomenal progress in the areas of poverty reduction, health, education, women empowerment, digitalization, food and energy security having a cumulative impact on the overall economic growth.

He also added that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has uplifted the vulnerable sections through her innovative initiatives like the ‘Community Clinic’ and ‘Home for the Homeless’.

Pereira, who is now the acting foreign minister, thanked his Bangladeshi counterpart for making his maiden visit to Timor Leste and appreciated the leadership and the economic successes of Bangladesh.

He expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for the contribution to Timor Leste during the stabilization period through Bangladeshi peacekeepers who were deployed there under the UN Peacekeeping Mission.

Two ministers also underlined the necessity of holding regular Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) to discuss and explore avenues like setting up garments factory in Timore Leste, contract farming, training of diplomats and other areas of mutual collaboration.

Pereira hosted a reception in honour of Bangladesh foreign minister in attendance of cabinet ministers, lawmakers and members of the diplomatic community.