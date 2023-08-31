Tanzid debuts as Tigers bat first against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan opted to bat first after winning the toss in their first game of the Asia Cup against co-host Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy today.

“Looks to me a dry wicket, hopefully we can put the runs on the board,” Shakib said, explaining his decision to bat first.

“We know Sri Lanka are a very good team, we have to be at our best in batting, bowling and fielding. We have got three seamers and three spinners in our squad.”

As it was expected, Tanzid Hasan Tamim made his debut as Liton Das was ruled out with viral fever. Tanzid, popular known as junior Tamim, will open the innings with Naim Sheikh who played only four ODIs so far.

Bangladesh also brought back off-spinning allrounder Mahedi Hasan who played his last of three ODIs in December 2021.

Although Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka would have liked to bat first, the forecast of rain meant he won’t mind to chase.

“We would have liked to bat first but it is a good toss to lose with rain around,” Shanaka said.

“Genertally, I expect some turn here because there’s a bit of tear in these wickets. We have six batters, two all-rounders and three genuine bowlers (in our squad) today.”

Sri Lanka are without at least three key players including their most inform allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga. All of those three players were ruled out either injury or illness, forcing them to field almost a second string side.

Line Ups:

Bangladesh: Naim Sheikh, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.