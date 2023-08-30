Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away

Awami League lawmaker of Natore-4 constituency and valiant freedom fighter Abdul Quddus passed away at a city hospital today at the age of 77.

Quddus breathed his last at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital around 7:30am, family sources said.

He was taken to the hospital due to shortness of breath on Saturday, they said, adding as his condition worsened, the doctors shifted him to the ICU.

Quddus is survived by wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives, friends and admirers.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Jatiya Sangsad premises followed by second and third at Natore Awami League office and his Natore residence, his fellow AL workers said.

Born in October 31, 1946, at Bilsa Village of Gurudaspur union, Quddus stepped into politics by joining the historical six-point movement in 1966 announced by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

From 1968-1972, he served as the Chhatra League president of greater Rajshahi.

He also joined the mass uprising movement in 1969 and took part in the great liberation war in 1971.

Quddus, also the president of Natore district unit of AL, was elected MP of Natore-4 constituency five times.