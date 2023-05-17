BGMEA president for turning youths into skilled human resources

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has laid emphasis on empowering the youths, providing them with the knowledge and quipping them the skills necessary to unleash their potential and contribute to the development of Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh has a young a vibrant population, and what we need is to turn them into human resources so that they can accelerate the growth momentum of Bangladesh in the coming years,” he said.

Faruque made the remarks while speaking at the grand finale and prize distribution ceremony of BUFT Inter College National Debate (BIND) on the campus of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in Dhaka today.

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, attended the program as the chief guest, said a press release.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of BUFT Md. Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, MP, Vice-Chancellor of BUFT Prof. Dr. S. M. Mahfuzur Rahman, and Pro Vice Chancellor of BFT Prof. Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan also spoke at the program.

Former BGMEA Vice Presidents and BUFT Trustee Board members Md. Moshiul Azam (Shajal) and Mohammed Nasir, among others, were also present at the program.

In his address, Faruque Hassan said students need to acquire knowledge and skills in line with the global demand and trends in order perform well in their workplaces.

“The remarkable technological progress is transforming the way we live and work. Hence, technological and digital skills are no longer an option in this age of technological evolution,” he said.

Traditional classroom learning is not enough to compete in this tech-savvy world, he said.

He praised the BUFT Debate Club for organizing the debate competition, saying debate is an art that helps to sharpen the skills of critical thinking and express thoughts eloquently.

He congratulated all the winners of the debate competition.