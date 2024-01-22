BNP takes path of rumour, arson terrorism: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP has taken the path of rumour and arson terrorism as it has sunk in deep grief after losing all.

“They (BNP leaders) are involved in anti-government efforts and spreading rumours at home and abroad,” he told a press conference at AL President’s Dhanmondi political office here.

Terrorism of rumour has been added to BNP’s arson terrorism, he said, adding that the government is not a silly thing that it will fall with mere “word bomb”.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP has been trapped in quicksand and the AL government will be stronger if the BNP continues its movement to fall the government.

If the BNP followed the positive politics, it would have not faced setback, he said. “BNP itself fell in ditch when it tried to fall the government,” he said.

Claiming that a work plan has been taken to overcome the ongoing crisis, the AL general secretary said any crisis is not solved in a day but this crisis will be resolved soon.

“To resolve the crisis, the government and the party (AL) will work,” he said.

Responding to a question over price hike of essential commodities, Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the first cabinet meeting of the new government instructed all ministries to take work plans and works have already begun to this end.

On behalf of the AL, an emergency meeting was called on different issues of public interest and the government will take effective measures to check price hike essential goods, he said.

Replying to another query, the road transport and bridges minister said the political party which secured the second highest seats in the last general elections will be the opposition party in the House, while independent lawmakers will remain independent ones.

He said the government and the opposition party must remain in favour of the pro-liberation forces. The parties which are against the country’s independence actually do not believe in the independence, he added.

About the popularity of the AL, Quader said the popularity of “Boat” has increased and the statements of those, who claimed that the independent candidates were brought to the polls to create conflict in the country, have been proven false.

AL organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and Sujit Roy Nandi, office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and AL central committee members Anwar Hossain and Parveen Zaman, among others, were present at the press conference.