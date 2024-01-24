বাংলা
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
National

Light rain likely at four divisions including Dhaka

by Mir Shakil
Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

“Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to tomorrow morning and it may continue till noon at some places,” it added.

The existing mild cold wave that is sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Kishoregonj and Chuadanga may abate from some places, the bulletin said.

Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 27.6 degrees Celsius at Teknaf while today’s minimum temperature 8.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:39 pm today and rises at 6:42 am tomorrow in the capital.

