Explore newer jute products, its overseas markets: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked for finding out newer jute products and their fresh overseas markets for nhanced export of the golden fibre to build a developed and prosperous “Sonar Bangladesh”.

“Discover diversified jute products and explore their new markets abroad to increase its exports as the environment friendly product has a huge demand (at home and abroad),” she said while opening six jute mills and “Diversified Jute Goods Fair -2024”.

The Textiles and Jute Ministry organised the inaugural function at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here coinciding with the National Jute Day.

The premier said her government will provide stimulus packages for the jute as an agricultural and export product. “We will offer stimulus packages for the jute as an agricultural and export item,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina asked all concerned to take proper care of the jute sector to ensure financial benefits for both the entrepreneurs and even the country.

“I am asking you all involved in jute, to take care of the sector as I have handed over an asset to you. If it is used properly, you and the country will be beneficial economically,” she said.

The premier also called on the people getting leases of the jute mills to attract foreign investors in the sector and run the mills in collaboration.

She said: “You should keep an eye on the jute mills to make sure its proper operation”.

Describing the jute as the golden fibre, she said it will play an immense role in building a developed, prosperous Sonar Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty as envisioned by the Father of the Nation by 2041.

“The golden fibre is opening the opportunities of the golden days. We have to capitalise the opportunities properly,” she said, adding that the golden fibre will expedite the prosperity of Bangladesh.

The prime minister said the demand for jute goods would never come to an end. “This golden fibre can keep an immense contribution to our economy,” she said.

In the wake of the climate change, the enormous scope emerged for jute products as these are the environment-friendly goods, she added.

Noting that the golden days of jute-made saree have come back now, Sheikh Hasina said she also attends the function wearing a saree made of jute fibre.

With opening of the six jute mills out of 20 mills, employment was generated for 12,000 people while 28,000 more people will get jobs as the remaining14 mills will be inaugurated.

The newly opened six jute mills, which were leased out by Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) and now run under private ventures, are- KFD Jute Mills Ltd at Rangunia in Chattogram, Bangladesh Jute Mills at Ghorashal in Narsingdi, Jatiya Jute Mills Ltd at Raipur in Sirajganj, Jashore Jute Industries Ltd and Carpeting Jute Mills Ltd at Rajghat in Jashore and Daulatpur Jute Mills Ltd at Shahor Khalishpur in Khulna.

The prime minister also conferred the honorary crests on 11 individuals and organisations in 11 categories and nine jute related associations for their outstanding contributions to the development of jute sector.

She later visited the different stalls of the fair.

This year’s theme of the day is ‘Bangabandhu er Sonar Desh, Smart Pat Shilper Bangaldesh’.

Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry Golam Dastagir Gazi and Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMS) Chairman Md. Abul Hossain spoke on the occasion.

Secretary of the Textiles and Jute Ministry Md. Abdur Rauf gave the address of welcome at the function.

A video documentary on the National Jute Day 2024 was also screened.