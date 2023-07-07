ICC chief prosecutor for accelerating efforts on justice for Rohingyas

International Criminal Court’s Chief prosecutor Karim Khan today called for accelerating efforts as per the promise to bring justice for the Rohingyas.

“I gave a commitment to the Rohingyas (to bring justice),” he told reporters at a briefing at a city hotel.

The chief prosecutor said there is a gap between promises and delivery of justice.

Prosecutor Khan explained the objectives of his visit and their ongoing work with the survivors and the families of victims.

Bangladesh, he said, is holding the flag of justice and thanked its generosity of sheltering the Rohingyas.

During his visit here, Khan visited Cox’s Bazar to hear testimony from survivors of alleged genocide by Myanmar’s military against its Rohingya population.

The ICC prosecutor said he has done his best to increase resources for the case.

On visit to Kutupalong Camp, Karim Khan met with Rohingya youth groups and women to discuss ICC activities and consider how young people can contribute to justice efforts.

He highlighted the common vision that needed to increase access to reporting mechanisms, deepen understanding of ICC work and deliver results through independent investigations.

In November 2019, the ICC judges granted a request to open a full investigation into alleged atrocities committed against the Rohingyas within the jurisdiction of the court.