Prime Minister Exchanges Greetings with World Leaders at Climate Conference

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman exchanged greetings and pleasantries with heads of state and government from various countries and top representatives of international organizations before the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP-31) in Antalya, Turkey. During this time, the world leaders gathered at the Leaders’ Lounge of the conference venue engaged in informal and brief conversations on various matters of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister arrived at the conference venue around 10:10 AM local time in Turkey on Wednesday (November 11). He was welcomed by the organizers.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on his visit is his wife, Dr. Zubaida Rahman. Also present were Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Abdul Awal Mintu, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir.

Before the start of the climate conference’s opening ceremony, world leaders converged at the Leaders’ Lounge of the conference venue. There, heads of state and government from various countries and representatives of international organizations exchanged greetings and pleasantries with each other. Prime Minister Tareque Rahman also participated in friendly exchanges and brief conversations with world leaders.

Notable among those who met and exchanged greetings with the Prime Minister were – Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Prime Minister of Moldova Vasile Tofan, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Syria Ahmed al-Shara, Syria’s Foreign Minister Asad al-Shaibani, and Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Additionally, the Prime Minister also exchanged greetings and pleasantries with members of the Indonesian delegation.

Heads of state and government from various countries, representatives of international organizations, and climate experts are participating in the COP-31 conference. This conference is focusing on various issues related to tackling the global challenges of climate change and strengthening international cooperation.

On the sidelines of the conference, Prime Minister Tareque Rahman has scheduled bilateral meetings and courtesy calls with heads of state and government of several countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tareque Rahman arrived in Antalya, Turkey, with his wife on Tuesday (November 10) for a three-day visit.