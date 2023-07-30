AL to stay in field to resist BNP’s ill-politics: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud has said that Awami League (AL) leaders and workers will remain in the field till the elections to prevent BNP’s devious political strategies.

Hasan made the remarks while replying to the queries from the newsmen on Saturday night, after visiting the injured party leaders and workers who are undergoing treatment at Crescent Hospital in city’s Uttara, said a release.

The minister was accompanied by local Member of Parliament (MP) Habib Hasan and Jubo League (JL) President Fazle Shams Parash at that time.

Stating that BNP’s sole aim is to hand over the country to the foreign lords by creating conflicts instead of holding an election, Hasan said: “We, the people of this country cannot allow that to happen. Awami League leaders and workers will be in the field till the elections to prevent the heinous political moves of BNP, and will resist them.”

“As the BNP men failed to a chaos on Friday, they attacked our party members on Saturday when they were holding a peaceful procession. Around 60 buses were burnt, a car was set on fire near Uttara and police were attacked by them… They have engaged in arson just like they did in 2014-15,” Hasan said.

While talking about the injured AL leaders and workers of Awami League and its front organizations, the minister said, “The terrorists of BNP attacked Jubo League worker Mohibur Rahman Nayan of Uttara Ward No. 47 with machete and almost severed his wrist… Doctors are desperately trying to save his hand now.”

“Besides, among the local leaders and activists, Lincoln Kumar Das, Ismail Hossain Deep, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Babu, Zahirul Islam, Ashiq Miraj, Nahid Hasan and Mamun are undergoing treatment here. Other leaders and activists, including Maharaj and Akash, are admitted in other hospitals,” he added.

Stating that no one has been given the right to block the pathways of the people of Dhaka, the AL joint general secretary said, “BNP blocked the entrances to the capital (on Saturday) with the intention of creating a disorder in the country. Around two crore people live in this city and no one has been given the right to disturb their free movement in this way.”