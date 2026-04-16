Government to Observe Two New Days; Public Holiday Included for One

The government has decided to observe July 6 as ‘Rural Development Day’ and November 7 as ‘Revolution and Solidarity Day’. This information was announced by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani after a cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday (April 16).

During the briefing, he stated that while July 6 will be observed as Rural Development Day, there will be no government holiday on this day. However, November 7 will be observed as ‘Revolution and Solidarity Day’, and a government holiday has been declared for this day.

The Cabinet Secretary further informed that the ‘Renewable Energy Policy, 2025’ was also discussed in the meeting. The government has adopted a plan to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity through solar power by 2030. A committee has also been formed to implement this goal.

He added that the government is trying to take various measures to tackle the energy crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier, a cabinet meeting was held on Thursday evening, chaired by Prime Minister Tareque Rahman. Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan, Land Minister Md. Mizanur Rahman Minu, Information Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Md. Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam, among other members, were present at the meeting.