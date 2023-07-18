বাংলা
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Met office forecasts light to moderate rain over country
National

Met office forecasts light to moderate rain over country

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 5 views 1 minutes read

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at a few places with moderately heavy falls at some places over the country.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at some places over the country”, it said.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said a met office forecast valid for next 24 hours beginning from 9am today.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Country’s highest temperature on Monday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius at Feni and lowest temperature today was 25.3 degrees Celsius at Bandarban.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 23millimeters (mm) at Rangamati.

The sun sets at 6:48 PM today and rises at 5:21 AM tomorrow in the capital.

You may also like

PM to attend FBCCI business conference today

Once underprivileged Panchagarh now role model of development

Light to moderate rain likely

PM to attend FBCCI business conference tomorrow

BNP expected foreigners’ comments over CG, but none raised it: Hasan

Govt strengthening armed forces only for ensuring country’s sovereignty: PM

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Record highs scorch the globe as Europe prepares for heatwave peak
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
Scorching heatwave threatens to break top temperatures
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More