Sunday, June 9, 2024
French President calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
World News

French President calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and called for a political solution, while meeting with his United States counterpart Joe Biden, who is on a state visit to France.

“After nine months of conflict, the situation in Rafah, and the human toll, are unacceptable,” Macron said at a joint press conference.

“It is intolerable that Israel is not opening all the crossing points to humanitarian aid, as the international community has been demanding for several months,” he said.

Biden said they would continue to work for the return of all hostages to their homes and for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Biden’s state visit comes two days after his participation in the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings in France.

