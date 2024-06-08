7 leaders, 8000 guests likely to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Seven leaders from the neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 8000 other guests from various professions are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was invited, among other leaders, by the Indian Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, has already reached the Indian capital New Delhi today to attend the high-profile event to be held at Rashtrapati Bhaban tomorrow evening.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Palam Air Force Station, the VVIP airport, in New Delhi 11:51 am (local time).

Modi is going to take oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term as the BJP-led NDA alliance secured the majority seats in the recently held Indian Lok Sabha election. He will be the first three-term Prime Minister since Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru.

President of India Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15pm tomorrow, according to a statement issued by President’s secretariat of India today.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay are invited to attend the ceremony, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement available in its website.

Media reports, however, said that security has been beefed up in the Indian capital New Delhi ahead of the event. A multi-layered security plan has been implemented at Rashtrapati Bhawan with five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers, The Hindustan Times reported today.

A public advisory declared a No-Fly Zone over Delhi, prohibiting the use of various aerial platforms to prevent threats from criminal or terrorist activities during the ceremony. This restriction will be in effect from June 9 to 10, with violators facing penalties under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

Besides, enhanced security measures are in place for foreign dignitaries, including special protocols at their hotels.

In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening.

Sheikh Hasina will hold a tete-a-tete (one-to-one meeting) with Narendra Modi after joining the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhaban at 7:20 pm on Sunday, official sources said here today.

According to sources, the Bangladesh premier will also attend various programmes in New Delhi on Sunday. She will leave New Delhi for Dhaka at 5pm on Monday (local time).