President asks Lion members to cooperate in Bangladesh development

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged the Lions Clubs members to extend all-out cooperation in development activities of the government to take the country ahead.

“As non-government service organization, Lions Clubs International can further contribute to protection of environment, poverty alleviation, resisting corruption and establishment of the rule of law,” he said.

The president was inaugurating the 37th Annual Convention of the ‘Lions Clubs International Multiple District-315 Bangladesh’ at a city hotel here.

He said the Lions Club is playing a responsible role in welfare of the people and solving many social problems in Bangladesh like other countries of the world.

The president said, “You (Lions) can help the poor and helpless people, rehabilitate the destitute, provide educational materials and arrange voluntary blood donation programmes, tree plantation campaigns and some other humanitarian activities to stand beside people.”

The head of the state said the Lions Club is one of the oldest and largest voluntary organizations in the world as around 14 lakh Lions members are working in the service of humanity through 49 thousand clubs around the world.

Referring to the various development activities of the government, he said the government has undertaken extensive programs for the country’s socio-economic development.

The significant achievements have also been made in all sectors including economy, communication, education, health and women empowerment, he added.

The president asked the Lion members to come forward along with the government to build developed and prosperous ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041 in continuation with the Digital Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

As a ‘leading person of the society’, the head of the state said the lion members have sufficient opportunities and capabilities to work for country’s socio-economic development, especially in education, health, environment, climate, sanitation and reproductive health sectors.

If the Lion members are involved in these welfare works, besides serving humanity, the overall development and progress of the country will be accelerated and others will be encouraged to do humanitarian and other welfare works, the president hoped.

Besides establishing democracy and good governance in the country, he urged the government to establish Bangabandhu’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ by building a happy, prosperous, self-reliant, progressive, non-communal and smart Bangladesh in the light of the spirit of the Liberation War and Independence.

At the function, the president handed over awards to 14 distinguished individuals of lions International.

He also took part in a photo session there.

Council Chairperson Engineer Ln Md. Abdul Wahab, Awami League Advisory Council Member Kazi Akramuddin Ahmed, Ln Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Ln Muslim Ali Khan, Lions Foundation Bangladesh Chairman Ln AKM Rezaul Haque and Convention Chairman Ln Shamsun Nahar Haque, among others, spoke at the function.