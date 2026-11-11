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Prime Minister Attends Turkish President’s Dinner with Wife

by newsdesk
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Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Tareque Rahman, accompanied by his wife, attended a dinner hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan in honor of world leaders.

The dinner was held today at 6:30 PM local time in Turkey, within the Green Zone of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-31) in Antalya.

The banquet was organized to honor heads of state and government from various countries attending the COP31 conference. Prime Minister Tareque Rahman and his wife, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, participated in the dinner, where they exchanged greetings and pleasantries with other world leaders and their spouses.

Source: BSS

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