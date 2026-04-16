Rooppur Power Plant Receives Commissioning License, Marking Significant Production Progress

The first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s first and largest nuclear power project, has received its commissioning license. This marks a major step for the power plant towards formally beginning its production process.

Project Director Dr. Md. Kabir Hossain confirmed the matter on Thursday (April 16).

Earlier, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury had informed that there were plans to start loading nuclear fuel into the plant from April 7. On March 14, he told the media that fuel loading would be a significant milestone for the country’s nuclear power program.

However, due to the lack of necessary approvals, fuel loading could not commence on the scheduled date of April 7. That obstacle has now been removed with the acquisition of the commissioning license.

According to the minister’s information, electricity generated from this plant might begin to be supplied to the national grid on an experimental basis by June-July. Furthermore, the first unit is expected to produce 1200 megawatts of electricity at full capacity by December of this year.

Officials involved state that with the commissioning license, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is set to usher in a new era for Bangladesh’s power sector.