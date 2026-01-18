Appellate hearing not prejudiced: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has commented that no bias was given in the appeal hearing against the decision of the returning officers.

He said this is the intention of the candidates who participated in the appeal hearing in the auditorium of the election building on the last day on Sunday (January 18).

He said, no bias was given in the appeal hearing. I have completed the 9-day appeal hearing. Wants everyone’s cooperation to end the polls in a fair manner. Wants participatory elections.

He said, the help you have given us today in resolving this appeal is not the last help, we want your help to make the vote beautiful. Some activities you see our vote, maybe you can criticize us. We

You have seen that I have discounted the 1 percent voter support of individual candidates. Because we want participatory elections. It will not happen if you do not cooperate.

CEC said about the meeting with BNP, today a group was coming to me with demands, I am saying that – look, I don’t know if I can go there, I don’t know if I can get out. As long as I have been listening to slogans and speeches, we have become a habit because I have heard so many slogans and speeches in my life.

He said, I can promise that I have not made any biased judgment on my part and on behalf of my team. I sincerely congratulate you on behalf of the EC. I hope to get such cooperation from you in the future.