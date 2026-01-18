Finally, the director of BCB responded to the shock

M Nazmul Islam finally responded to the show cause notice long after the 48-hour deadline set by BCB had passed. This BCB director received a show cause notice due to controversial comments about cricketers.

A source from the Tigers Cricket Board confirmed Nazmul’s reply. Earlier, BCB asked him to give a written explanation within 48 hours but he did not respond within the stipulated time.

A few days ago, Nazmul came under heavy criticism for calling Tamim Iqbal an ‘Indian broker’. Asked for an explanation of that statement, he remained silent. Later, he made some other comments on various issues including the remuneration and success of the cricketers, which gave rise to a new controversy.

The cricketers threatened to boycott all cricket activities due to this incident. As a result, not a single BPL match was played. Nazmul’s resignation was demanded before the start of the match on January 15, but he refused. BCB later removed him from the post of finance committee chairman.

Welcoming the BCB’s decision, the cricketers withdrew from their strict stand and returned to cricket conditionally. Their condition was—M Nazmul Islam should apologize publicly.

Meanwhile, BCB issued a show cause notice to Nazmul on January 15 morning. The notice says that the written reply must be given by 11 am on January 17. But he did not reply within the stipulated time.

Later, he replied to the letter to the BCB disciplinary committee on Sunday. However, it is not known what BCB director Nazmul wrote in that letter.