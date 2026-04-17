Bangladesh to Field After Losing Toss, Three Pacers in the Playing XI

In the first One-Day International of the three-match series at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat first. Consequently, hosts Bangladesh will be fielding shortly.

The Bangladesh team has set up their playing eleven with three pacers and two spinners. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman have secured spots in the first ODI against New Zealand. However, Nahid Rana, who showed excellent performance in the Pakistan Super League, did not find a place in the XI. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain are the spinners.

Bangladesh and New Zealand have faced each other in a total of 46 One-Day Internationals to date. Of these, the Kiwis have won 34 matches, while Bangladesh has won 11. The remaining one match was abandoned.

Bangladesh’s highest ODI score against New Zealand is 309 for 6 wickets, a record set by the Tigers in Fatullah in 2013. On the other hand, New Zealand’s highest team score against Bangladesh is 341 runs, an imposing innings played by the Kiwis in Christchurch in 2016.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Kumar Das, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand XI: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham (captain), Mohammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jaiden Lennox, and Will O’Rourke.