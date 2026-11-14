Bangladesh’s SAFF Final Dream Shattered by Last-Minute Goal

Bangladesh’s dream of reaching the SAFF Championship final has ended. Hamza Chowdhury and his teammates were knocked out from the semi-finals after a 1-0 defeat to Pakistan in front of their home supporters. The hosts conceded a goal in the dying moments of the match, losing their chance to advance to the final. India and Pakistan will now face each other in the championship decider next Tuesday.

In the second semi-final held at Dhaka’s National Stadium on Saturday (November 14) night, both teams engaged in attack and counter-attack from the outset. However, Bangladesh largely dominated possession and initiated more attacks throughout the match. Despite creating multiple opportunities, the Red and Green representatives failed to capitalize on them.

Both teams created scoring chances in the first half. Early in the match, Bangladesh’s goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon had to fend off two Pakistani attacks. Following a misplaced pass by Shamit Som, Pakistan took a shot on target, but Srabon skillfully blocked it.

Conversely, Pakistan’s defense was troubled several times by Bangladesh’s attacks. Rakib Hossain’s powerful shot, after a header from Shamit Som, was initially parried by the Pakistani goalkeeper. The rebound, however, slipped from his grasp, struck the post, and came back into play, narrowly denying Bangladesh a goal.

Around the 30-minute mark, Pakistan also had a good scoring opportunity. Tariq Kazi found space and took a shot, but it hit the post and rebounded. The first half concluded goalless amidst such back-and-forth attacking play from both sides.

Even after the break, Bangladesh continued to launch desperate attacks in pursuit of a goal. However, the hosts could not breach Pakistan’s solid defense. Despite repeated attempts, the elusive goal remained out of reach.

Finally, in the 86th minute, Bangladesh’s dreams were shattered. Arshad’s goal put Pakistan ahead. A stunned silence descended upon the galleries of the National Stadium after the goal was conceded.

Bangladesh tried to equalize in the final minutes but without success. With no further goals in the remaining regulation time, Pakistan left the field with a 1-0 victory.

Earlier in the day, India secured their spot in the final by defeating Bhutan 2-1 in the first semi-final. Consequently, the two South Asian neighbors, India and Pakistan, will compete for the championship title at Dhaka’s National Stadium on Tuesday, November 17.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh last played in the SAFF Championship final in 2005. That year, they qualified for the final by defeating Pakistan but failed to win the trophy. The hosts had another opportunity to reach the final after 21 years, but the last-minute goal has extended that wait further.