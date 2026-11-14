Netanyahu May Fall, But Far-Right Policies Could Endure in Israel

Political efforts to remove Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power are intensifying. Amid discussions about a potential new government, two far-right leaders from his administration—Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir—have come into focus. Analysts fear that even if Netanyahu steps down, the changes they have introduced to the administration and state policies may not be easily reversed.

Recently, when discussions began about the possibility of forming a unity government involving former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir opposed it. Ben-Gvir explicitly stated that for the sake of protecting Israel, Netanyahu would have to choose either him or Eisenkot. Smotrich, on the other hand, warned his political allies that if Netanyahu compromised with Eisenkot, he would exclude them after Netanyahu’s removal from power.

In 2022, Netanyahu formed a government by forging a coalition with far-right parties. As part of that coalition, Smotrich received the portfolio of Finance Minister and also gained influence over the civilian administration of the West Bank. Ben-Gvir, meanwhile, was appointed National Security Minister. Over the past three years, they have implemented various changes in their ministries and related institutions, aligning with their political ideologies.

Under international pressure regarding the war in Gaza, civilian casualties, and obstruction of humanitarian aid, Netanyahu has at times hinted at a more flexible stance, but the two ministers have threatened to withdraw their support from the government. They have publicly advocated for the occupation of Gaza, expansion of Israeli settlements there, and the displacement of Palestinians. Their roles in the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and violence against Palestinians have also drawn international criticism.

In June 2025, Ireland and the Netherlands imposed travel bans on Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. At the same time, several other Western countries took punitive measures against them, including asset freezes.

According to analysts, if the two ministers are excluded from the government, it could have different impacts on their political standing. According to Ari Perliger, a researcher at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Ben-Gvir’s politics largely rely on populist rhetoric and inflammatory campaigning. Consequently, he might gain political advantage even if in opposition.

Smotrich, on the other hand, has attempted to realize his political goals by utilizing governmental power, budget, and administrative structures. He has played a role in establishing a separate administrative framework for settlement expansion in the West Bank and in efforts to thwart the idea of establishing a Palestinian state. Therefore, Smotrich is more likely to suffer if he loses government positions and control over the budget.

Analysts believe that even if the two ministers lose power, the administrative changes made during their tenure will not be easy to undo. Smotrich has established a separate administrative framework to manage settlement activities in the West Bank and has accelerated the pace of settlement expansion.

Ben-Gvir has been accused of exerting political influence over the police and introducing harsh policies in prison administration. His initiatives to tighten restrictions on the living conditions and rights of Palestinian prisoners have drawn particular criticism. He also played a role in passing legislation to introduce the death penalty targeting Palestinians.

Analysts fear that reversing the changes made to appointments, policies, and operational procedures across various administrative levels will require long-term political will from subsequent governments. Furthermore, Smotrich’s Religious Zionist party and Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit enjoy the support of approximately 10 percent of Israeli voters. Consequently, even with a change in government, the influence of this political trend is unlikely to diminish easily.

The greatest concern regarding the long-term impact of Netanyahu’s coalition government is the spread of animosity towards Palestinians in Israeli society. The government’s role in the loss of over 74,000 lives in Gaza, crimes and violence in Palestinian-majority areas within Israel, and attacks by settlers in the West Bank has drawn criticism.

According to former Palestinian parliament member Aida Touma-Sliman, many people now fear speaking Arabic on the streets or buses in Israel. In her view, Netanyahu and his coalition partners have encouraged discrimination and racist attitudes towards Palestinians to such an extent that hating Palestinians is now seen as an expression of patriotism.

Analysts fear that even if Netanyahu’s political future is uncertain, the impact of his government’s far-right policies could persist in Israeli politics, administration, and society for a long time.

Source: Al Jazeera