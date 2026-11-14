Don’t Let Sheikh Hasina Hijack Bangladesh’s India Policy: Dan Mozena

Former US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Dan Mozena, has warned against allowing Sheikh Hasina’s presence in India to dictate the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India. According to him, Bangladesh’s national interests should not be compromised due to the former Prime Minister’s political future.

In a recent interview with a Bangladeshi English newspaper, the former US diplomat discussed various issues, including Bangladeshi politics, Sheikh Hasina’s future, and India-Bangladesh relations.

When questioned about Sheikh Hasina’s political future, Mozena initially declined to comment directly. He stated that he had no specific comments on Sheikh Hasina or her role, but noted that there are millions of current and former Awami League members.

Later, when pressed specifically about Sheikh Hasina’s political future, Mozena said it was difficult to predict with certainty. However, his personal impression was that Sheikh Hasina’s time had come to an end.

He added that this does not mean there will be no further statements from Sheikh Hasina. However, he does not foresee her returning to the highest seat of power in the country.

Mozena also emphasized the necessity of separating Sheikh Hasina’s political future from the future of the Awami League. It is worth noting that the Awami League governed Bangladesh for over 15 consecutive years before the mass uprising of 2024.

When asked if Sheikh Hasina should be extradited to India, he declined to comment. Mozena stated that he had no specific thoughts on what India should or should not do, and did not wish to discuss the matter.

Instead, the former ambassador advised giving greater importance to how relations with India can be advanced.

Mozena stated that Sheikh Hasina is no longer the Prime Minister of any country. She is in Delhi, working on her own and writing on various topics. He suggested that instead of being preoccupied with her, attention should be focused on advancing Bangladesh’s interests.

He further added that Bangladesh’s foreign policy should not be held hostage to Sheikh Hasina in the context of its relations with India. In his words, “It is the people of Bangladesh, not Sheikh Hasina, who come first.”

Dan Mozena served as the US Ambassador to Bangladesh during Sheikh Hasina’s government from 2011 to 2014. Drawing on his experience from that period, he said that Sheikh Hasina’s rule created deep resentment and suffering among many people, which is not easily forgotten.

According to him, during that government’s tenure, many people were victims of horrific torture. These incidents cannot simply be erased like those of the past.

However, Mozena urged moving beyond political grievances surrounding Sheikh Hasina and focusing on improving relations with India. He also emphasized the role of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in this regard.

Mozena stated that a political leader’s primary responsibility is to advance their country’s interests. Tarique Rahman must also fulfill that responsibility.

For this, he advised increasing dialogue and cooperation on important issues such as border, trade, water sharing, migration, and global climate change with India. Noting that these problems will persist for a long time, Mozena said that paths for communication and discussion must be found to resolve them.

It is worth noting that after the fall of the Awami League government in a mass uprising in August 2024, Sheikh Hasina has been residing in India. Her presence in India and her delivery of political statements from there have become one of the reasons for tension in relations between Dhaka and New Delhi. The Bangladesh government has also expressed concern about this on various occasions.

When asked if Sheikh Hasina has become an obstacle in Dhaka-New Delhi relations, Mozena said that this is naturally to be expected.

Sharing his experience as ambassador throughout Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh, he said that the government led by Sheikh Hasina was in power for his entire tenure there. Consequently, Mozena has a sufficient understanding of her governance methods. He also understands the damage caused during Sheikh Hasina’s rule and the bitter feelings accumulated among the people.

However, the former US ambassador urged vigilance to ensure that these political grievances do not influence Bangladesh’s foreign policy and national interests.

Reference: Daily Waadaa