Prime Minister Expected to Unveil Tourism Master Plan Next Month

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman is expected to unveil Bangladesh’s long-awaited National Tourism Master Plan this December. This will pave the way for implementing an integrated development strategy around approximately 1,500 tourist attractions starting from January next year.

Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqi, Chief Executive Officer of the Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB), stated that the government is preparing to officially launch the master plan during the proposed ‘Bangladesh Festival’ in Dhaka.

The five-day festival is tentatively scheduled to take place from December 27 to 31. However, the final program of the festival and the Prime Minister’s participation have not yet been officially confirmed.

Farooqi said, “We hope to submit it to the ministry in the first week of December. If we can complete the finalization process and secure the approval of the National Tourism Council, we aim to begin its implementation from January.”

He informed that the BTB expects to receive the vetted master plan from the review committee by November 30, before sending it to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism for further approval.

The BTB chief expressed hope that the remaining formalities would be completed within the stipulated time, enabling the Prime Minister to formally unveil the document at the Bangladesh Festival.

This proposed announcement will be a major milestone for Bangladesh’s tourism industry.

Since the initiative to create the master plan was taken in 2019, the sector has been awaiting a comprehensive national development roadmap.

The process has been repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, administrative complexities, and successive reviews under previous governments.

Master Plan Aims for 1,498 Tourist Centers

According to the summary of the National Tourism Master Plan, the document outlines a long-term development framework from 2024 to 2041. Its primary objective is to transform Bangladesh into a competitive and sustainable tourist destination.

The master plan identifies approximately 1,498 tourist assets or attractions across the country’s eight administrative divisions and proposes integrated development in infrastructure, tourism products, destination management, marketing, and human resources.

It sets ambitious targets of attracting 5.58 million tourists and creating 21.94 million jobs by 2041.

This framework proposes the development of beach, eco-tourism, cultural, heritage, religious, adventure, river-based, rural, cruise, and ‘MICE’ (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism.

Furthermore, it recommends introducing electronic visas (e-visas) to attract investment, enhancing tourist safety, strengthening destination management, and expanding public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Additionally, a major recommendation is to strengthen tourism-related institutions through the establishment of regional training centers, destination management organizations, and independent tourism development authorities.

Implementation to Begin from January

Farooqi stated that, subject to necessary approvals, the government plans to commence the implementation of priority activities from January 2027.

He emphasized that implementing the master plan does not merely mean constructing hotels, resorts, and other physical infrastructure.

He added, “Our goal is to start implementing the activities outlined in the master plan from January. Initial activities may include destination promotion, consultation with tourism businesses, engaging local communities, and coordinating among government agencies and private sector partners.”

The master plan also proposes an implementation framework by identifying responsible institutions, alternative funding sources, project priorities, and monitoring mechanisms.

To accelerate the growth of the tourism sector, it recommends undertaking initial priority projects, providing investment incentives, and fostering public-private partnerships.

Government’s Priorities in Tourism Development

Earlier, Prime Minister Tareque Rahman informed the National Parliament that the government is formulating a comprehensive tourism master plan to develop tourism as one of the key sectors for economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

He stated that the government has identified tourism as a priority sector and will implement development projects under the master plan in phases.

The Prime Minister also highlighted plans to develop international standard hotels and tourism facilities on land owned by the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation in Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet, and Khulna.

The government has identified 132.44 acres of land in Cox’s Bazar for tourism development based on public-private partnerships. A modern tourism training institute is also being established at Motelj Laboni Square to enhance the skills of the hospitality sector’s workforce.

Later, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat informed Parliament that the government is finalizing a comprehensive master plan encompassing approximately 1,498 tourist centers.

He added that alongside initiatives to expand community-based tourism, enhance tourist safety, and improve tourism sector data, work has also begun on formulating the ‘National Tourism Policy 2026’.

Industry Stakeholders Seek Effective Implementation

Stakeholders in the tourism industry have repeatedly called for the swift implementation of this master plan.

They emphasize that Bangladesh’s tourism potential cannot be fully realized without integrated investment, professional destination management, and improved quality of tourist services.

Mohammed Hanif, President of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), has stressed the importance of robust tourism institutions, professional training, and policy support.

Former TOAB President Md. Rafeuzzaman advocated for improving tourist experience and service quality, alongside infrastructure development.

Tawfiq Rahman, Secretary General of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Bangladesh Chapter, also emphasized private sector participation, effective destination management, and integrated implementation.

He stated that the master plan needs to give significant importance to local community participation, environmental sustainability, tourism marketing, and improved communication systems.