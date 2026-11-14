US Lifts Aviation Ban After Four Hours

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has withdrawn its directive to halt air travel across the United States. After instability was observed in radar and communication systems at 3:36 PM local time on Friday (November 13), the airspace was reopened at 8:15 PM. This means air travel resumed in the country’s airspace after a halt of over four hours.

According to reports from Reuters and BBC, Duffy stated that instability was observed across the country’s radar, communication systems, and control centers. The FAA issued a directive to halt flights when inconsistent data began coming from routers. According to him, the routers became inoperative due to an overload of information, leading to inconsistencies in the data received.

Duffy said the airspace was reopened at 8:15 PM local time. The FAA’s control centers and Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) operations are also active. However, it will take some time to overcome the complications caused by the afternoon incident. Its impact might be felt on air travel for the next few days. Flights for the current weekend are also being reviewed to normalize the situation.

He stated that the US air traffic control system is very old. He mentioned that the routers became unstable due to an overload of information. He demanded a $50 billion allocation from Congress to modernize this system. Currently, both chambers of the country’s Congress are controlled by the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Minister Markwen Mullin told reporters that there was no cyberattack behind the nationwide flight halt. He also stated that it has no connection with the outages observed in various Microsoft services in recent days.

Earlier, three sources indicated that the outage was related to issues in the FAA’s critical communication network, operated by the defense and technology company L3Harris. However, Duffy stated that neither the communication system nor the radar capabilities were completely inoperative due to this incident.

Thousands of flights were grounded and thousands of passengers were stranded due to the disruption. Kathy Iisermann-Borum, a retired teacher, faced hardship at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to this incident. She stated that her flight was canceled yesterday due to adverse weather, and it was canceled again today due to the nationwide flight halt directive.