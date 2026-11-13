President: Corruption, Mismanagement Must Be Eliminated to Restore Public Trust in Healthcare

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir commented that despite a long time, patient-friendly healthcare has not been ensured in the country.

He stated that people’s trust in the healthcare system will be restored if the country can overcome long-standing corruption, waste, and mismanagement. He also expressed hope that through the initiatives taken by the current government, the people of the country would regain new trust in healthcare.

The President made these remarks on Friday (November 13) at the inaugural ceremony of the first international conference organized by the Bangladesh Prosthodontic Society at the Hotel InterContinental in the capital.

Urging professionals to work above party politics, he said that everyone must play a role from their respective positions to realize the changes people are expecting.

The President stated that for a long time, due to mismanagement, corruption, and unplanned decisions in the country’s health sector, this sector has failed to meet people’s expectations. To deliver healthcare to people’s doorsteps, existing problems must be identified, and effective solutions found.

Highlighting the shortage of specialist doctors at the grassroots level, he said that people in remote areas are suffering to receive necessary medical services due to this lack. He urged concerned parties to take effective initiatives to solve this problem.

Referring to Martyred President Ziaur Rahman as having laid the foundation for the development of the country’s health sector, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the country’s medical services must be advanced by upholding his ideals.

The President urged all concerned, including doctors, to cooperate with the government’s initiatives to develop the health sector, improve service quality, and restore public trust.

Urging doctors to work from their respective positions to establish a universal, people-friendly, and affordable healthcare system, he said, “Let us build a Bangladesh where no one is left behind due to lack of treatment, and every home is filled with hearty laughter.”