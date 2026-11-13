Diabetes Risk Can Be Significantly Reduced Through Preventive Measures: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman stated that increasing awareness about diabetes and adopting preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk and complications of the disease.

He said that even individuals with diabetes can lead healthy, normal, and productive lives through proper treatment and regular care. At the same time, those who have not yet contracted the disease should also strive to prevent diabetes through regular health check-ups, balanced diets, and exercise.

He made these remarks in a message issued today on the occasion of ‘World Diabetes Day’, which will be observed tomorrow. This year’s theme for World Diabetes Day is ‘No Time to Wait for Diabetes, Take Action Now’.

Tareque Rahman stated that diabetes is currently one of the major global public health challenges. The number of people affected by this disease is also steadily increasing in Bangladesh, which is a matter of concern for us.

He mentioned that uncontrolled diabetes can damage various vital organs of the body, including the heart, kidneys, and eyes. Its complications can even be life-threatening. However, diabetes can be kept under control through timely diagnosis, correct treatment, healthy dietary habits, regular physical exercise, and a conscious lifestyle.

The Prime Minister said that ensuring healthcare for every individual and raising awareness for the prevention of non-communicable diseases are among the current government’s top priorities. Taking timely steps and collective initiatives are particularly crucial in tackling growing public health challenges like diabetes.

He stated that the government aims to ensure quality healthcare for all people, enabling everyone to lead healthy, productive, and dignified lives. Achieving this goal requires the combined efforts of the government, healthcare institutions, doctors, health workers, and people from all walks of life.

Tareque Rahman commented that a healthy and productive population is one of the primary foundations for a country’s development and prosperity. Good health not only improves an individual’s quality of life but also accelerates the overall progress of the family, society, and the state.

He noted that ‘World Diabetes Day’ is being observed this year, as in previous years, under the initiative of the Bangladesh Diabetic Association. The day gained recognition from the United Nations through Bangladesh’s initiative and efforts. This day has been celebrated worldwide for the past two decades, which is a matter of pride for us.

The Prime Minister said that since its inception, the Bangladesh Diabetic Association has played a significant role in diabetes prevention, expanding medical services, research, and raising public awareness. The association’s tireless efforts to deliver diabetes treatment and preventive services to the doorstep of the country’s people are commendable.

He expressed hope that the association would further expand its service-oriented activities in the coming days. The government’s necessary cooperation in diabetes prevention and control will continue.

In his message, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt greetings to all members of the Bangladesh Diabetic Association, doctors, healthcare workers, individuals affected by diabetes, and all other concerned parties on the occasion of the day, and wished success for all programs undertaken for ‘World Diabetes Day 2026’.