To bring the international standards of the beauty and grooming industry to the doorstep of professionals in the country, the grand event Fancy International Beauty Awards (FIBA Season-2) is once again going to be held in Dhaka. This mega event has been designed to offer opportunities to learn international-standard makeup and hair artistry techniques and explore the latest trends in the beauty industry.

The event will take place on February 2 & 3, 2027, at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka.

According to the organizers, the event will feature several attractive segments aimed at enhancing the skills of professionals and entrepreneurs in the country’s beauty and fashion industries:

Signature Masterclass: Exclusive workshops directly supervised by international artists.

Exclusive workshops directly supervised by international artists. Beauty Summit: Discussions on the future prospects and various aspects of the beauty industry.

Discussions on the future prospects and various aspects of the beauty industry. Salon Expo: Exhibition of modern cosmetics and salon equipment.

Exhibition of modern cosmetics and salon equipment. Beauty Awards: Honoring special contributions to the beauty and makeup industry.

World-renowned artists from the international arena are participating in this event. Those whose names have already been confirmed include Sadaf Jafarzadeh and Sanaz Kashani from Iran, and popular model and personality Nadia Hussain from Pakistan. Additionally, Reza Kashani will be present as a special guest.

The organizers announced that two more international-standard names are soon to be added to this list.

The organizers expressed hope that this investment in learning will create new inspiration and a distinct identity for beauty artists in their future endeavors.

For registration and detailed information, please contact: 01984424265 or visit www.fancyevents.org