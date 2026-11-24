State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaid Islam, has stated that Sheikh Hasina, along with other convicted individuals, will be immediately arrested upon their return to the country and will have to go to jail, to the central prison; there will be no exception to this.

She made these remarks on Tuesday (November 24) in response to journalists’ questions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The State Minister said, ‘There are allegations against her (Sheikh Hasina); she is a convicted accused. The legal position of Bangladesh regarding any other accused who absconds abroad is the same for Sheikh Hasina. Reuters has no jurisdiction to send an aircraft. Discussing what someone is saying while in hiding, and this large team of yours coming here, it’s a waste of our media’s time.’

She added, ‘It’s a waste of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ time, a waste of the government’s time, and a waste of all our time discussing this matter. I want to state clearly, we have said this before, we are saying it now, and we will give the same answer whenever you ask in the future. If this one accused, and other convicted accused, arrive, they will be immediately arrested. They will have to go to jail, to the central prison. There will be no deviation from this.’

Shama Obaid stated, ‘There has been no discussion whatsoever with anyone from the Bangladesh government about sending planes, helicopters, buses, cars, or rickshaws.’

When asked if the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi has the capability to arrest Sheikh Hasina, the State Minister responded, ‘Nobody even knows where she is. No one knows that. Have you seen her face? You are journalists. Since she absconded, have you seen her face until now? We haven’t. Now, where she goes or doesn’t go is immaterial.’

She said, ‘There is ongoing communication through diplomatic channels between the governments of India and Bangladesh to bring back all convicted criminals, including Hader’s killer and those who committed various murders, disappearances, shed blood, and ordered killings in July-August, who are hiding in various countries, including India, under the extradition treaty. That diplomatic process is ongoing, it’s progressing, and we have reiterated this many times.’

She further stated, ‘Despite all this, this is just a political stunt, a political stunt concerning December 16th, December 17th; let her come, she will be arrested and jailed if she comes. This political stunt makes no sense. She is trying to create chaos across Bangladesh, having abandoned her activists and fled. Now, she has unnecessarily started a conspiracy to endanger the general workers and leaders of the Awami League.’

The State Minister said, ‘The position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government is clear. If she comes, she will be arrested and go to jail.’

In response to a question regarding Sheikh Hasina’s application for a passport and NID (National Identity Card), Shama Obaid stated, ‘It is clearly stated in the 1972 Constitution of Bangladesh that if someone is convicted, the Bangladesh government will not issue them a passport, NID, or anything else. This is in the Constitution. Therefore, there will be no deviation from this.’