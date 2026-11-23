Prime Minister Tareque Rahman will inspect the final drill of a joint military exercise involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force in Swarnadwip, Noakhali. He is scheduled to travel there by helicopter on Tuesday (November 24) morning. During his visit, the Head of Government will also tour an exhibition of domestically developed military equipment.

Deputy Press Secretary Zahidul Islam Rony confirmed this information.

He stated that Swarnadwip will host the final drill of ‘Joint Special Forces Exercise-1-2026′ for the first time, involving the Bangladesh Armed Forces’ Special Forces. The exercise will see participation from the Army’s Para Commando Brigade, the Navy’s SWADS, and the Air Force’s 501 Air Regiment.

In addition to overseeing the exercise, the Prime Minister will observe various activities of the officers and members of the three forces. He will also visit the exhibition featuring military equipment developed using indigenous technology.

Following the inspection, the Prime Minister is expected to return to Dhaka by helicopter on Tuesday afternoon.

This visit marks the first time a Head of Government will inspect a joint military exercise involving the three forces in Swarnadwip, a naturally formed landmass in the Bay of Bengal, south of Noakhali, locally known as ‘Jahaijjar Char’.