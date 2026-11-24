The United Kingdom has imposed fresh sanctions on five top military officials from Myanmar over their alleged brutal suppression of civilians and severe human rights violations. This stringent action by the British government follows the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s ruling that Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya population.

According to information from the UK government and international media, the five military officials sanctioned under the ‘Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021’ are: Major General Myo Min Tun, Eastern Military Commander (Shan/Kayah region), sanctioned for the brutal suppression of civilians and undermining peace and security. Major General Myat Thet Oo, former Commander of the Northern Command (Kachin) and former Ambassador to Laos, sanctioned for assisting military authorities in the suppression of the civilian population. Major General Kyaw Swe, appointed Commander of the Western Command (Rakhine) in June 2026, against whom action has been taken for civilian persecution, including airstrikes on populated areas and medical infrastructure.

Major General Kyaw Swar Oo is the former Commander of the Western Command (Rakhine). He has been held responsible for the suppression of civilians, including an airstrike on Mrauk-U General Hospital. Myo Htut Hlaing is another top military official on the sanctions list.

In addition to the sanctions, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband made several other significant announcements to increase pressure on Myanmar’s junta government. These include plans to enact new legislation to completely halt the export and supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar; an announcement of an additional 5 million pounds in humanitarian aid for approximately 350,000 Rohingya and other communities residing in Rakhine State; and the declaration of a special fund of 3 million pounds to collect and document evidence of human rights violations and ensure justice for victims. Following the expulsion of Myanmar’s defense attaché last week, the UK now plans to raise the issue with the United Nations Security Council.