The Ghost of Autocracy Has Afflicted the Opposition: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has stated that “the ghost of ousted autocracy” has gripped the shoulders of the current opposition, and its influence is evident in their actions.

He made these remarks on Tuesday afternoon at a public rally held on the open stage of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University campus in Tangail.

He said that the current opposition is pursuing the same kind of politics as the opposition did during the tenure of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. In his words, “the ghost of autocracy” has now also possessed them.

Tarique Rahman further stated that BNP was the first to sign the July Charter, and other parties subsequently joined it. He claimed that some parties initially did not sign but later joined for political reasons.

He said that BNP is implementing national development and public welfare programs with the people, and if anyone obstructs these programs, they will be resisted with the support of the public.

Regarding reform, he claimed that BNP had already provided a roadmap for reforms. He mentioned that these proposals were included in the 31-point program announced in 2016 and later in 2023.

On the topic of democracy, he stated that differences of opinion may exist, but they should be resolved through dialogue.

Finally, Tarique Rahman said that Bangladesh is everyone’s only home and that everyone must work together to make the country prosperous.