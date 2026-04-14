US, Iran Set for More Talks This Week!

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the United States and Iran are expected to hold further talks towards the end of this week. Diplomatic sources indicate that delegations from both sides may rejoin discussions in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

A Reuters report states that the US imposed sanctions on Iranian ports after talks broke down over the weekend. However, the renewed prospect of dialogue, despite the underlying tensions, has somewhat stabilized the global oil market, with prices falling below $100.

US President Donald Trump announced that Iran has expressed interest in resuming discussions. However, he made it clear that no agreement allowing Iran to possess nuclear weapons would be acceptable.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance stated that while some progress has been made in the talks, Iran has not yet met Washington’s expectations. He reiterated that Iran must remove its enriched uranium and provide assurances of halting its nuclear program.

Following the conflict that began on February 28, Iran effectively took control of the Strait of Hormuz and halted shipping traffic unless its conditions were met. In response, the United States initiated a naval blockade of Iranian ports on Monday.

This situation has heightened concerns over global energy security. The International Energy Agency has revised down its supply and demand forecasts. Meanwhile, while US NATO allies the UK and France have not directly participated in the blockade, they have expressed interest in cooperation to ensure future security. French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have initiated efforts for a multilateral meeting on the issue.

China has denounced the blockade as “dangerous and irresponsible,” warning that it will further escalate tensions.

Furthermore, a two-week ceasefire remains in effect. Although firm statements from both sides have made the situation uncertain, diplomatic efforts are reportedly continuing, according to those involved.