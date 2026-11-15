Israeli strike kills Hamas’s Rafah Brigade Commander

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued to target Hamas military commanders in the besieged Gaza Strip, Palestine. The organization has now confirmed the death of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade Commander Samir Abu Younes, who was also known as ‘Abu Mahmud’.

Nael Abu Obeid was in charge of the Rafah Brigade before Samir Abu Younes. This commander, known as ‘Abu Atiya’, was reportedly killed in September 2026. Samir Abu Younes had succeeded him.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces attacked Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex. Israel claimed the attack targeted Muhammad Abu Ismail, commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, and several other fighters who had taken shelter in the hospital.

However, six people, including a doctor and a child, were killed in that attack.

Hamas strongly condemned the attack, labeling it a ‘war crime’. Hamas claimed that Israel’s statement about targeting Hamas members is nothing more than a shameless attempt to cover up new war crimes committed in civilian medical centers, which are protected under international law.

Earlier, Hamas had stated in a communiqué, ‘Mediators and the US administration must take steps to stop the occupying forces’ ongoing violations and ensure adherence to the ceasefire.’

According to data provided by Gaza’s health authorities, at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the so-called ceasefire came into effect.

Source: Al Jazeera