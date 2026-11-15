Parliament Session Resumes Today, Key Topics for Discussion

Following the weekly holiday, the fourth session of the Thirteenth National Parliament is resuming today. This session, which began on November 10, is scheduled to continue until November 18.

The parliament session will commence today, Sunday, at 4:15 PM. Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikrom), will preside over the meeting.

Today’s session is expected to discuss various important issues, including the development of the garment industry, commodity price control, market irregularities, and simplification of land services. According to the agenda published by the Parliament Secretariat, three notices on urgent public interest matters have been included under Rule 71 of the Rules of Procedure, alongside the question-answer session.

Among these, MP Md. Monirul Prothom Chowdhury from Cumilla-6 constituency has sought discussions on the reopening of 534 institutions offering the one-year Medical Technology Technician course, run by the Technical Education Board, which have been closed since 2020. MP Najma Akhter from Women’s Reserved Seat-40 has given notice for a discussion on the increase in prices of daily necessities and market irregularities.

Meanwhile, MP Said Ahmad Hanjala from Madaripur-1 constituency has demanded swift action to reduce public suffering in Shibchar, simplify land services, and ensure transparency and accountability in mutation activities.

Furthermore, the agenda includes the matter of raising comments on relevant issues concerning the ‘Public Procurement (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026’ as per Rule 211(1) of the Rules of Procedure.

The agenda also includes the presentation of the annual report for the fiscal year 2024-2025 as per the provisions of Section 17 of the Consumer Rights Protection Act. Additionally, the ‘Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership’ document, signed on March 6, 2026, is scheduled to be presented in Parliament.

Moreover, a general proposal regarding building national consensus to address the future of the garment industry, workers’ rights and working conditions, production and export capacity, and post-LDC challenges has been placed on the agenda for presentation, as per Rule 147 of the Rules of Procedure.

The proposal will be moved by MP Mohammad Najibour Rahman from Pabna-1 constituency. It emphasizes the development of the ready-made garment industry, a major driving force of the country’s economy, safeguarding workers’ interests, enhancing international competitiveness, and retaining export markets.