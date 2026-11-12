Journalist Shahadat Hosen Rakib Wins Golden Silk Road Media Award 2026

Shahadat Hosen (Rakib), Senior Reporter at Dhaka Post and a former journalist at BD24Live.com, has been honoured with the Golden Silk Road Media Award Bangladesh 2026 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to journalism.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the auditorium of the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on Wednesday (November 11). Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury attended the event as the chief guest.

The ceremony was jointly organised by China Media Group (CMG) Dhaka Studio and Apon Friendship Exchange Center, in collaboration with 12 prominent journalists’ organisations and clubs, including the National Press Club of Bangladesh and Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

The editorial team and colleagues at BD24Live.com congratulated Rakib on his achievement, expressing pride in the recognition of their former colleague.

Amirul Islam Asad, Editor-in-Chief of BD24Live.com, congratulated Rakib on receiving the prestigious award.

“Shahadat Hosen Rakib is one of our former colleagues who dedicated six years of his professional career to BD24Live. Throughout his time with us, he demonstrated professionalism, dedication, and sincerity in his work. His achievement is a matter of great pride and happiness for the entire BD24Live family. It is always rewarding to see a former colleague receive recognition for his contributions to journalism. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rakib and wish him continued success in his professional journey,” he said.

Rakib has more than 12 years of experience in the media industry. Before joining Dhaka Post in December 2020, he spent six years in the reporting department of BD24Live.com, one of Bangladesh’s leading online news portals. He currently serves as a Senior Reporter at Dhaka Post.

This is not his first recognition for journalistic excellence. He previously received the LDDP Journalist Fellowship in 2022 and the LDDP Journalist Award in 2023.

Alongside his professional responsibilities, Rakib remains actively involved in several journalists’ organisations. He is a permanent member of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), one of Bangladesh’s largest professional journalists’ organisations.

He currently serves as the Publicity and Publication Secretary of Cumilla Journalists Forum, Dhaka, and the Publicity Secretary of the Climate Change Journalists Forum.

Previously, he served as Office Secretary and a member of the Minutes Committee of the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF).

He is also a permanent member of the Fisheries and Livestock Journalists Forum (FLJF).

Rakib holds a master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Dhaka.

His latest achievement marks another significant milestone in his journalism career and brings pride to his current and former colleagues.