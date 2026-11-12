World Leaders Call Prime Minister a ‘Transformative Leader’: Humayun Kabir

After Bangladesh’s democratic transition, world leaders are viewing Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s leadership as ‘transformative leadership,’ announced State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir.

He stated that during courtesy calls and bilateral meetings with heads of state and government from various countries, the Prime Minister is being referred to as a ‘transformative leader.’ World leaders are giving significant importance to his transformative role and democratic mandate in leading Bangladesh’s approximately 18 to 20 crore people.

He made these remarks today, Wednesday, at a press conference held at the Bangladesh Pavilion in Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday evening local time, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

Humayun Kabir mentioned that the Prime Minister participated in the opening session and plenary session of the COP31 World Leaders’ Summit all day today. During this time, he paid courtesy calls to heads of state and government from various countries and representatives of international organizations. Additionally, he held two important bilateral meetings with the President of Uzbekistan and the Vice President of China.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs said that the Prime Minister had courtesy meetings with the Presidents of Brazil, Maldives, Iran, Syria, and Somalia; the Prime Ministers of Moldova, Pakistan, and Kuwait; the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC); the Mayor of London; and the President of the Zero Waste Foundation.

He noted that these meetings were held in a very cordial and friendly atmosphere. World leaders congratulated the Prime Minister on Bangladesh’s democratic transition and his electoral mandate. At the same time, they expressed interest in strengthening bilateral relations with Bangladesh and working together on various international issues.

Humayun Kabir informed that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman invited the President of Brazil to visit Bangladesh. The President of Maldives also expressed interest in visiting Bangladesh soon. The President of Syria sought Bangladesh’s cooperation in reconstruction, investment, skilled manpower, and creating employment opportunities in his country.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, discussions focused on regional stability, the situation in the Middle East, and issues of mutual interest.

In discussions with the OIC Secretary-General, Bangladesh’s firm stance on the Palestine issue was reiterated. It was stated that Bangladesh’s support for a two-state solution would continue.

Regarding the Prime Minister’s meeting with the Mayor of London, Humayun Kabir said that the Mayor had expressed interest in meeting him as the Prime Minister had resided in London for a long time. Accordingly, a courtesy meeting took place between them.

In the meeting with the Prime Minister of Kuwait, emphasis was placed on strengthening the long-standing friendly relations, investment, and economic partnership between the two countries.

Regarding the bilateral meeting with the President of Uzbekistan, Humayun Kabir said that discussions focused on launching direct air connectivity between the two countries, simplifying visa processes, and enhancing mutual relations. The President of Uzbekistan invited the Prime Minister to visit his country. The Prime Minister assured him of a visit sometime next year.

Regarding the meeting with the Vice President of China, he said that discussions focused on further strengthening political and economic relations with China, one of Bangladesh’s most important development partners. Special emphasis was given to increasing Chinese investment in energy, heavy industry, job creation, and infrastructure sectors.

Humayun Kabir said that Chinese investment in various potential projects in Bangladesh’s energy sector, including the establishment of floating LNG terminals (FSRU), was discussed. Additionally, the possibility of establishing a regional economic corridor connecting Bangladesh, China, and Myanmar, and China’s cooperation in resolving the Rohingya crisis were also discussed.

He stated that Bangladesh expects China’s cooperation in resolving the Rohingya crisis, adding that a comprehensive international effort, alongside bilateral and multilateral initiatives, is needed for a sustainable solution to this crisis.

Regarding yesterday’s meeting between the Prime Minister and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he said that the meeting was very fruitful. Discussions covered political relations, mutual cooperation, and various international issues between the two countries. Positive discussions also took place regarding Bangladesh’s potential role in establishing peace in the Muslim world.

He mentioned that Bangladesh has long experience and contributions to UN peacekeeping operations. If an opportunity arises to utilize Bangladesh’s experience in establishing peace in the Muslim world, Bangladesh will consider it positively, taking national interest into account.

He further informed at the press conference that the Prime Minister’s wife, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, participated in an event on zero-waste management held as a side event of COP31. There, she highlighted the Bangladesh government’s policy initiatives in transforming waste into resources and energy, and the need for technological cooperation in this regard.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs said that tomorrow, the Prime Minister will present Bangladesh’s position and national priorities in tackling the impacts of climate change at the COP31 conference. He is also scheduled to participate in several other important programs and meetings.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibli and Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu were present at the press conference.

Source – BSS