Law and Order Situation Under Control, 108 km Border Fence Project Underway: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has stated that the law and order situation across the country is under control. He mentioned that law enforcement agencies are determined to prevent any kind of sabotage and terrorism. Additionally, an initiative has been taken to construct and modernize 108 kilometers of border fencing along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border to curb drug smuggling.

He made these remarks on Sunday (November 15) at a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Jatiya Sangsad. This information was conveyed in a press release sent by the Parliament Secretariat.

The meeting, chaired by Committee President Zainul Abedin, was attended by committee members and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam, Whip Rakibul Islam, Whip Mia Nuruddin Ahmed Apu, Md. Kamruzzaman, Monowar Hossain, and Shirin Sultana.

During the meeting, Committee President Zainul Abedin emphasized taking legal action to identify and eradicate the sources of drug production, supply, and trafficking. He also recommended investigating the economic networks involved in drug trade and the flow of illicit funds.

Whip Rakibul Islam stressed the importance of using advanced technology, similar to developed countries, to enhance border security. He also advised increasing surveillance through drones.

Whip Mia Nuruddin Ahmed Apu stated that a social revolution is primarily needed to control drug use. This is not solely the responsibility of a single ministry or force; rather, it is a coordinated national duty.

The meeting recommended promptly securing the necessary financial allocation for eradicating drug-related crimes. Additionally, the identification of risky border areas for drug entry and smuggling routes within the country was reviewed.

Emphasis was also placed on increasing coordination among Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Coast Guard, Police, and the Department of Narcotics Control to prevent drug smuggling. To this end, committee members discussed strengthening joint surveillance and operations, as well as implementing effective preventive measures.